Mohammed Shami doubtful for South Africa Tests: Report

Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami has been suffering from ankle problem which could rule him out from South Africa Tests

The Test series is still 10 days away, and India and South Africa seem to be struggling to put together their pace attacks. South Africa already were without Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi's injury has further dented their chances. If that was not enough, Kagiso Rabada is also doubtful for the two Test matches. And now the injury virus has come into the Indian camp as well with the World Cup 2023 star Mohammed Shami being doubtful for the two-match Test series.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Shami is struggling with an ankle injury and will not be travelling to South Africa along with the rest of the players including skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit is set to leave for South Africa on Friday, December 15 and Shami won't be travelling alongside him. The rest of the Test contingent including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Navdeep Saini will travel from Dubai.

Shami was picked in the Test squad subject to fitness and now it seems he could miss the tour entirely. "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness," a BCCI statement read during the squad announcement. The board has yet to announce a replacement, but the report stated that one of the players from the India A squad could be opted given that 75 players have travelled to South Africa across formats, including the 'A' team.

Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker in World Cup 2023 taking 24 scalps in just seven matches, carried through the pain and injury during the World Cup.

Prasidh Krishna, who took a fifer in the four-day game for India A and is in the Test squad for a two-match series is likely to partner with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The series kicks off at Centuirion on December 26 with the second and final Test to be played in Cape Town from January 3-7.

