MI vs RR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians are all set to play the 42nd match of IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground on Sunday. MI lost their previous two games and will want to bounce back. On the other hand, RR will want to win and regain their position at the top of the points table. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs RR

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 185. It decreases to 174 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Wankhede Stadium favours the batters and a high-scoring match can b expected. The pitch also offers help to spinners and pacers.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 T20I matches played at this venue, 4 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 5 time. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 185

Average 2nd Innings scores: 174

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

