MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with final spot up for grabs

Talking about this season both the teams have defeated each other once. The first match happened in Bengaluru, where MI defeated the hosts despite missing their skipper in that game due to an injury. Nat-Sciver was the skipper and MI chased 132 with ease as Amelia Kerr made 40 off 24 in the chase.

The second round saw Ellyse Perry going berserk. Six wickets in four overs and with figures of 6/15, she was the biggest highlight. She made 40 in the 114-run chase.