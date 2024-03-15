MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with final spot up for grabs

MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with final spot up for grabsMI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns against each other in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB have made it to the playoffs for the first time after missing out on their previous attempt, while MI are in the Eliminator again and looking for a spot in the finals yet again. Mumbai Indians have enjoyed an upper hand on Royal Challengers Bangalore with three wins from four outings against the Mandhana-led side.
RCB was the team that snatched a chance from MI to directly make it to the finals in WPL 2024. They got their first win over Harmanpreet's side in their last league stage match of the tournament. MI would be gunning for a quick revenge with the spot in the finals up for grabs. Follow for all the latest updates on the match.