MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with final spot up for grabs

MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to have a crack at each other in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2024. Mandhana's side is in the playoffs for the first time, while Kaur's MI eye another final.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 18:39 IST
MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator 2024, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kaur, Mandhana
Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator.

MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore with final spot up for grabs

MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns against each other in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB have made it to the playoffs for the first time after missing out on their previous attempt, while MI are in the Eliminator again and looking for a spot in the finals yet again. Mumbai Indians have enjoyed an upper hand on Royal Challengers Bangalore with three wins from four outings against the Mandhana-led side.

RCB was the team that snatched a chance from MI to directly make it to the finals in WPL 2024. They got their first win over Harmanpreet's side in their last league stage match of the tournament. MI would be gunning for a quick revenge with the spot in the finals up for grabs. Follow for all the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator latest updates

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs RCB WPL 2024 h2h!!

    Talking about this season both the teams have defeated each other once. The first match happened in Bengaluru, where MI defeated the hosts despite missing their skipper in that game due to an injury. Nat-Sciver was the skipper and MI chased 132 with ease as Amelia Kerr made 40 off 24 in the chase. 

    The second round saw Ellyse Perry going berserk. Six wickets in four overs and with figures of 6/15, she was the biggest highlight. She made 40 in the 114-run chase.

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: How has MI's journey been?

    Mumbai Indians have made it to the playoffs for the second time in a row. They finished on the second place in the points table with five wins in eight games. Mumbai have defeated RCB, UPW, DC and GG (twice)

    MI's road to playoffs:

    beat DC by 4 wickets

    beat GG by 5 wickets

    lost to UPW by 7 wickets

    beat RCB by 7 wickets

    lost to DC by 29 runs

    beat UPW by 42 runs

    beat GG by 7 wickets

    lost to RCB by 7 wickets

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs RCB WPL Eliminator: How RCB made it to playoffs?

    RCb made it to the playoffs on their second attempt after missing out from the knockouts in the 2023 season, where they finished fourth. In 2024 they finished the league stage on third with four wins from eight games. Bangalore won two on the row to begin their campaign as they defeated UPW and GG. But RCB then lost to DC and MI. They then made a double over UPW but lost to GG and DC next. RCB won their last match against MI to make their way into the playoffs.

    RCB's road to playoffs:

    beat UPW by 2 runs

    beat GG by 8 wickets

    lost to DC by 25 runs

    lost to MI by 7 wickets

    beat UPW by 23 runs

    lost to GG by 19 runs

    lost to DC by 1 run

    beat MI by 7 wickets

  • Mar 15, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL Eliminator 2024: MI vs RCB h2h!!

    Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have met each other four times in the WPL previously and three of those previous four occasions, the MI side has had the better of RCB. MI defeated RCB twice in WPL 2023. They defeated them in the first fixture in 2024 but lost to them in their final game of the group stage. Can RCB get one more better on MI and this time when it counts the most? We shall find that out

  • Mar 15, 2024 5:51 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI face RCB in WPL Eliminator!

    It's time for the WPL Eliminator as Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore go toe-to-toe with each other in this high-octane clash. MI vs RCB is always a big clash in IPL but it is very special in WPL too. Big wigs - Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana face each other as the clash of two Indian superstars is ahead of us. So hold yourself for this fascinating clash as I Varun Malik, take you across this rollercoaster ride.

