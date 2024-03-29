LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 11 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be looking for a maiden win of the IPL 2024 season when they host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow suffered a 20-run defeat while chasing 194 against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran recorded brilliant fifties but the likes of Devdytt Padikkal and Quinton de Kock struggled to contribute against the Royals.

Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with an impressive four-wicket win against Delhi Capitals but failed to defend 176 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match. LSG recorded 257 runs when both teams last faced each other in the IPL 2023 and are favourites in the upcoming clash with home advantage.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 11th T20 match

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

KL Rahul: The star Indian batter has been in excellent form across formats this year and started the IPL 2024 campaign with a brilliant fifty against Rajasthan Royals in the last match. KL Rahul scored 58 against Rajasthan in the last game and is likely to win extra points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Sam Curran: The star English all-rounder smashed the first fifty of the IPL 2024 during Punjab's opening game and also impressed with both bat and ball against Bengaluru in the last match. Curran was impressive when both teams last played against each other in 2023 and will be a safe captaincy choice in the upcoming game.

IPL 2024 Match 11 probable predicted XIs:

LSG probable playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.