Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Live Updates from Colombo

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Live Updates from ColomboSL vs IND Live Score and Updates: With the T20 World Cup just months away, the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, set to start with the first match on Sunday, will be a litmus test for the Indian contingent. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian unit will try to prove their dominance in the shorter format after conquering the ODI series 2-1. Coach Rahul Dravid might mix things up and give chance to a few youngsters but securing the T20I rubber will be of utmost importance."We will field our best team," Dhawan said on the eve, effectively ruling out too many debuts early in the T20I series.
For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years will serve as a motivational tool, especially when the team is going through a tumultuous time lately. Here, you can find ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I Live.
Live Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Live Updates from Colombo
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could well be in line for an international debut as a formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International here on Sunday. Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan's men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments.
Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League. [LIVE PREVIEW]