Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: Live Updates from Colombo

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years will serve as a motivational tool, especially when the team is going through a tumultuous time lately. Here, you can find ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I Live.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy could well be in line for an international debut as a formidable India, with a galaxy of powerhouse IPL performers, start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka in the opening T20 International here on Sunday. Having lost a game in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan's men would look to go one better against Sri Lanka with a team that is ahead in almost all departments.

Coach Rahul Dravid will, however, want to check out Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League. [LIVE PREVIEW]