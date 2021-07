Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I: LIVE Updates from Colombo

With the T20 World Cup just months away, the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, set to start with the first match on Sunday, will be a litmus test for the Indian contingent. Led by Shikhar Dhawan , the Indian unit will try to prove their dominance in the shorter format after conquering the ODI series 2-1. Coach Rahul Dravid might mix things up and give chance to a few youngsters but securing the T20I rubber will be of utmost importance."We will field our best team," Dhawan said on the eve, effectively ruling out too many debuts early in the T20I series.

For Sri Lanka, the first win against India in an ODI on home soil after nine years will serve as a motivational tool, especially when the team is going through a tumultuous time lately. Here, you can find ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I Live.

