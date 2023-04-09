Liam Livingstone gives update on arriving in India to join Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Liam Livingstone in action

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to play their third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This has happened only for the second time in IPL history when the side is still unbeaten after playing two matches in the league. Interestingly, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team has managed this feat without the presence of their star player Liam Livingstone. There have been speculations about his arrival in India to play for the franchise. In a recent update, Livingstone has given an update about the same.

Livingstone who sustained knee and ankle injuries was out of action for the last four months. His last competitive match was in Rawalpindi Test for England. Meanwhile, the latest update regarding the cricketer is that he might be finally traveling to India. In an interview posted by Lancashire Cricket, the English cricketer spoke about his departure to India.

"I had injections last week and they've worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I'll be on my way out to India."

"[I'm] getting there, finally. It's been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week or the start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again. Feeling much better. I had some injections midway through last week. It's settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That's probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now.

"I got over my ankle to play in the World Cup, then my knee has been a bit of a niggly one. I finally sorted that out and my ankle flared up again. Hopefully, they're both under control now and it'll be nice to get back to playing finally. It's been a difficult couple of months, but finally, now I'm like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again," Livingstone had earlier said LancsTV during their coverage of Lancashire's County Championship game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

