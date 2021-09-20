KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli fails to lit fireworks in 200th IPL appearance

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's celebration was cut short early on Monday, in what was his record 200th appearance, as he departed early, for just 5 runs, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Walking in for the toss in Abu Dhabi, Kohli became the first cricketer to play 200 matches for a single franchise in the IPL and became the fifth player to make 200 or more appearances in the league after MS Dhoni (211), Rohit Sharma (207), Dinesh Karthik (203), and Suresh Raina (200).

However, the celebration of reaching the massive milestone was cut short by KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna as in the second over dismissing him for an lbw. The nip backer shaped back into the batsman and struck plumb on his pads in line with the middle stump. With the dismissal, Kohli walked back for just five runs off four balls.

Kohli's dismissal came shortly after RCB opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi against Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders.

RCB had an impressive first half of IPL 2021 where they won their first four games in a row for the first time in any season before losing against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They presently sit 3rd in the points table with 10 points in seven games.