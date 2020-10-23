Kapil Dev says 'on road to recovery' after undergoing angioplasty

Image Source : PTI File photo of Kapil Dev.

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, on Friday was admitted to a Delhi hospital after a complaint of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty treatment late after midnight on October 23, following which he is currently stable.

The1983 World Cup-winning captain later took to social media to inform on his health while showing gratitude towards his well-wishers.

Earlier, according to a statement from Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Kapil Dev is currently in ICU and is expected to be "discharged in a couple of days."

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain," the statement read.

"He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

Wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from entire cricket fraternity including Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

