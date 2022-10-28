ENG vs AUS: Buttler reacts after another rain affected match; says don't want to be involved in these games

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler said that as much as they all wanted a game, the ground, at the end of the day, wasn't ready for a game.

"They (the umpires) had some big concerns and, I think, rightly so. The outfield is very wet, there are some areas within the 30-yard circle which were not fit to play. As much as we all want to play cricket, it has to be safe and it certainly wasn't that," said Buttler.

For England, it was their second successive game that was affected by rain. While not a single ball was bowled on Friday, England had lost to Ireland via DLS method after rain played spoilsport towards the end of the game.

"I think every bowler who bowled there would have had concerns. Player safety is really important and it wasn't fit to play whether it's our bowlers or Australia's bowlers. I think that the right call was made."

Even the afternoon game at the MCG between Afghanistan and Ireland was rained out. Melbourne has been experiencing unusual rains at this time of the year though cricket season in Australia starts from November.

Asked about rain making their road to the semifinals tougher, Buttler said: "I don't really have any frustrations. I am not a weather expert in Australia at this time of the year, but we all want to play full games of cricket. Of course, we do.

"Naturally we play a sport which is in the open air and the elements are a huge part of our game. They affect the surfaces we play on, and they affect conditions in an intriguing way, and that's what makes our sport really unique. But now, unfortunately, we've had two games affected by the weather. You don't want to be involved in those games, but it's going to happen wherever you play in the world."

Australia will next face Ireland on October 31, Monday, while England will take on The Kiwis on November 1, Tuesday.

