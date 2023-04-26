Jofra Archer underwent minor elbow surgery in Belgium midway through IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer who played the opening game of IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore, missed four matches on a trot before returning to the game on April 22 against Punjab Kings. Head coach Mark Boucher had given the reason for his absence as a little niggle. However, it has been learnt that Archer who was struggling with an elbow injury had undergone surgery amidst the tournament.

Archer had visited Belgium to an elbow specialist and got a ‘little procedure’ done before the clash against PBKS.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer had visited his specialist in Belgium. It is understood that, after assessment by the specialist, Archer underwent what sources describe as ‘a minor procedure’, before returning to India,” The Telegraph stated in a report.

Archer played just 2 matches this season. In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he managed to scalp 1 wicket and conceded 75 runs at an economy of 9.38. He even missed the recent match of Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans they lost by 55 runs.

Rohit stated that Archer's not being well was the reason for the latter not playing this encounter.

"We had a good chat and hopefully we can turn things around. We've got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley Meredith is back," Rohit said during the toss.

