Jemimah Rodrigues returns to The Hundred, replaces Aussie International in her third appearance in tournament

Right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues becomes the fourth Indian woman set to feature in the 2023 edition of The Hundred as she will be replacing an Aussie International in the Northern Superchargers squad. Rodrigues is not a new face to the competition, having already played in the English competition in the first two seasons. This will be her third successive appearance for the Supercharges in as many seasons of the tournament.

There will be some big guns missing out on competing in the third edition of The Hundred. Aussie stars Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry will be on the missing list this year as Cricket Australia have pulled them out. The duo sustained injuries in the second ODI against Ireland. Meanwhile, Rodrigues will look for an injury-free season as she missed the major part of the competition last year to a wrist injury. She has been called in as a replacement for the Aussie International Heather Graham. Meanwhile, Healy is replaced by Phoebe Litchfield in the Superchargers squad.

On returning to the competition, Rodrigues said, "I’m so excited to be back in The Hundred. It’s a world-class competition and I’ve had so much fun taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it’s great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can’t wait to be back out there."

Rodrigues fourth Indian to participate this year

The 22-year-old Rodrigues is the fourth Indian set to compete in the eight-team women's tournament. She joins her compatriots Harmanpreet Kaur (Trent Rockets), Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) and Richa Ghosh (London Sprit). Rodrigues enjoyed big success in the first edition of the tournament. She was the second-highest-run scorer in 2021, having smoked 249 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41.50. She played only two matches in the 2022 season as the Indian star suffered a wrist injury. Superchargers didn't retain her ahead of March's draft but now she returns as a replacement.

