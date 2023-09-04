Jasprit Bumrah, wife Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @MATHRUBHUMIENG Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are blessed with a baby boy, the fast bowler confirmed on social media. Bumrah, who returned from an injury, is part of India's squad for Asia Cup 2023 but has traveled back home for the birth of his child. The cricketer will not be part of the Nepal game.

Taking to social media, Bumrah shared the news. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," Bumrah wrote in a post shared on Twitter. He also shared a picture of his baby's hand in the post.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who replaces Bumrah in India's playing XI against Nepal in Asia Cup. Mohammed Shami is likely to return to the side but Prasidh Krishna is also part of the squad and might get a chance as well. Apart from this, team India is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI. As for Bumrah, he is expected to rejoin the team before India's Super Four game on Sunday (September 10). Notably, India will have to beat Nepal to make it to the next round but even in this game, weather is likely to play a crucial role.

Bumrah didn't get to bowl in the Pakistan encounter either which has still kept him away from bowling in ODIs ever since returning from a long injury layoff. If India beat Nepal or even if the match is washed out, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again face each other on September 10.

Latest Cricket News