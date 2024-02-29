Jason Roy, Dawid Malan among key players released as The Hundred teams announce retained stars on deadline day

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jason Roy and Dawid Malan

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope and Amy Jones headline the key players released by The Hundred teams on the deadline day ahead of the draft of the new season. Roy, who played a part in the Oval Invincibles win last year, will be up for grabs in the draft and so will Dawid Malan (Trent Rockets), Ollie Pope (Welsh Fire) and Amy Jones (Birmingham Phoenix) after being released by their franchises.

Roy's removal can be attributed to his potential involvement in the upcoming Major League Cricket, which clashes with the English tournament. Also, the Invincibles have also released overseas stars Sunil Narine and Heinrich Klaasen.

However, several other players like Rashid Khan, Finn Allen, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson are set to feature in the USA's MLC tournament but have been retained by their respective franchises. In the women's arena, Birmingham Phoenix have let go star wicketkeeper Amy Jones from their squad.

The Hundred announced the retention list and 137 players have been retained overall. The men's team had the option to retain a maximum of 10 players while the women's team had the option to retain 8. There are 75 spots up for grabs in the upcoming draft now.

List of Retained players:

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Jamie Smith, Will Smeed, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

London Spirit Men: Zak Crawley, Nathan Ellis, Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Usama Mir, Wayne Madsen, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Mitchell Stanley

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly

Northern Superchargers Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Matthew Short, Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Schofield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, Alex Davies

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor

Welsh Fire Men: Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf, Tom Abell, David Payne, Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cook