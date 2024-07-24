Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
SOB vs LNS, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs London Spirit

The inaugural champions Southern Brave will take on the London Spirit in their opening game of the 2024 edition of the Hundred. The Brave will finally have their marquee player Jofra Archer available having returned to playing in last month's T20 World Cup while the Spirit aim for an improved show.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2024 13:49 IST
Southern Brave will take on the London Spirit in their
Southern Brave will take on the London Spirit in their opening game of the Hundred 2024

Southern Brave, the inaugural champions of the Men's Hundred, will kick off their 2024 campaign against the London Spirit on Wednesday, July 24. After their title in the inaugural edition, the Brave haven't been at their best in the last two editions. However, with their bowling attack at full availability including Jofra Archer, who will be making his Hundred debut with injury concerns past him, will be looking to replicate their 2021 heroics. However, like other franchises, Brave will also be missing their overseas players, in their case, all of them.

Finn Allen, Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein are all involved in the MLC playoffs and hence will be joining late. In the case of London Spirit, they have their overseas players available but will miss two of their England internationals, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. The clashes with international matches and other leagues and failure to hold their players has been Hundred's biggest concern since the first season.

Brave have got Daniel Hughes as a temporary replacement for Allen but will miss a middle-order finisher but will have to make do with that for at least a couple of games. On paper, Spirit have most of their team intact but that bowling attack of Brave is capable of destroying any batting order on their day.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 2, SOB vs LNS

Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, James Vince, Leus du Plooy (c), Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Jimmy Neesham, Daniel Worrall, Nathan Ellis (vc), Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Daniel Hughes, James Vince (c), Alex Davies (w), Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Joe Weatherley, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer

London Spirit: Daniel Lawrence (c), Adam Rossington (w), Michael Pepper, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Bopara, Jimmy Neesham, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis

