TSK vs MINY, MLC 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Texas Super Kings vs MI New York

Texas Super Kings (TSK) finished the Major League Cricket (MLC) group stage with a resounding win against the lowly Seattle Orcas as they look to continue the momentum in 24 hours' time in the eliminator against the MI New York. The Super Kings will fancy their chances against an inconsistent New York outfit, who huffed and puffed their way to the playoffs but the Men in Blue can't be taken lightly as the knockouts don't depend on form rather than ability to perform in that pressure given there are no second chances.

Led by seasoned all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who turned around his frustrating season for MINY in the final group stage match, the defending champions have enough and more players, who have been at the final stages of a competition several times and will hope that they can bring their experience to the same. Similarly, the Super Kings as well, led by the 40-year-old young Faf du Plessis, who is still smashing and running like he is in his 20s, have enough and more seasoned campaigners, who have been at this stage of competition in various tournaments before.

This will also be the first time that these two sides would be facing each other this season actually, as the previous contest between the two was washed out due to rain.

My Dream11 team for MLC 2024 Eliminator, TSK vs MINY

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Calvin Savage, Trent Boult (vc), Nosthush Kenjige, Zia-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Probable Playing XIs

Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Cameron Stevenson

MI New York: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Romario Shepherd, Heath Richards, Rushil Ugarkar