'It will be special playing and winning in India': Shoaib Akhtar calls WC win only thing to lift Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar hopes that the Babar Azam-led Pakistan can go all the way in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India and lift the trophy to bring cheers to the nation. The 50-over World Cup in India will kickstart within a month and witness the world giants having a go at each other in the tournament. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a press conference with Star Sports, Akhtar highlighted that the Indian team would be under loads of pressure for the tournament and the stage is set for Pakistan to lift another World Cup title. "Pakistan's going to be all lonely there (in India). Having said that, they will be under no pressure. Playing at home, in front of own crowd, all the pressure will be on India; we will do better," Akhtar said to Star Sports.

He stated that it would be a special feeling to play and win in India. "Why this World Cup is so important for us because it will be special playing in India and winning in India. I don't know, I may be wrong. But this stage is being set for an India-Pakistan final and particularly for Pakistan. I will be praying that the Pakistan team wins because we are struggling with economic reforms and our critical financial situation. This is the only thing that can lift the nation," the Rawalpindi Express stated further.

He said that the Indian team is unsettled as believes that there is a lack of role clarity. "Why do I have this feeling. Why India could not pick their XI in last two years. It's a very strange thing to me that your squad is not settled. Who is your No.4, where will Virat (Kohli) play 3, 4, or 5? Ishan Kishan looks amazing, and can bat anywhere. But India is not been a settled squad for (the) last two years, this is a very strange thing for me.

Who will occupy which slot?" he questioned. "I'm all for Rohit, Virat, but every day you got to perform because you got a name. You have to be out there and lead by example. But the bowling and batting both look unsettled to me," Akhtar claimed

Latest Cricket News