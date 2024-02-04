'It's 70-30 at the moment': Shubman Gill believes morning session on Day 4 will be crucial

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill celebrating his hundred against England on Day 3

India's second innings collapsed on just 255 but their huge lead in the first innings helped them set a mammoth 399-run target on Day 3 of the second Test match against England. However, England replied by smashing a quick 67 and need 332 runs to win the game with nine wickets in hand.

The hosts remain slight favourites as England need to stage the record successful chase to win with the Vizag Test. England's highest successful chase in Tests came in 2022 against India when they managed to chase 378 in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, India have lost only on two occasions while defending a 300-plus total in the fourth innings of the Test match. So, the odds are with Rohit Sharma's side but Indian batter Shubman Gill believes that the visitors remain alive in the game.

Gill's 104 off 147 balls helped India score 255 on Day 3 as the struggling batter ended his poor run of form in red-ball cricket. Gill was fortunate to survive a DRS call very early in his innings and later lost his wicket to review from England.

After the Day 3's play, the 24-year-old batter said that India should have added a few more runs in the second innings. He added that the opening session on Day 4 will be crucial to both teams and is hopeful of Indian fast bowlers taking early wickets on Monday.

"Definitely pleased but I left a few out there," Gill said after Day 3's play. "We could have done with a few more runs. [Luck early on] Didn't feel the edge, Shreyas told me to take the review. When I saw the deflection I was really pleased. [Dismissal] Saw point fielder move, thought it was a percentage shot. Maybe not with 5-6 overs to tea. Not an easy wicket to bat on, you have to apply yourself. The ball is turning, hopefully we can get the ball in the right areas tomorrow. It's about 70-30 at the moment, the morning session is a big one. We've seen some movement for the fast bowlers, I think if we get the ball in the right areas we'll be okay."