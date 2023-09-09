'It is not ideal' - Bangladesh coach on reserve day allocation for Ind-Pak Asia Cup Super Four clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma assemble in the middle for the toss during Asia Cup 2023 clash

The decision to have a reserve day allocated exclusively for the India-Pakistan Super Four clash hasn't gone down too well with the coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team, Chandika Hathurusinghe as he strongly expressed his displeasure on "changing rules in the middle of the tournament".

In a press conference before Bangladesh's second Super Four fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup versus Sri Lanka, Hathurusinghe didn't seem happy with the organising committee allocating a reserve day just for the Pakistan vs. India Super Four clash slated to be played on Sunday, September 10 in Colombo.

There is a rain threat looming large over the Super Four matches that are slated to be played in the upcoming days and hence Hathurusinghe mentioned that allocating a reserve day just for one game is "not ideal" and that they would have also loved to have reserve days for their Super Four fixtures.

"I haven't seen this kind of thing in another tournament, this changing rules in the middle of the tournament," he said at a press conference. "I am sure there is a technical committee that has representations from every participating countries. They must have decided for some other reason. Yes, it is not ideal. We would love to have an extra day also. Other than that, I don't have much to comment because they have made a decision," said Hathurusinghe.

"Once you have made a decision, we don't have much say. If we were consulted before, we would have a comment. Since it is already made, I don't have any concern. We just get on with what we are asked to do," he added.

Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood also seemed surprised at the decision and mentioned that it might create a problem if the reserve day allocation provides points to a team in particular and the other teams suffer if rain washes their fixtures out completely.

"It's a little surprise when I first heard," he said. "But we don't organise the competition, so there's nothing much we can do about that. I only see it becoming a problem if the reserve day provides points for someone else and affects us or someone else. There's nothing we can do about it. We get on with preparing, and do the best that we can," Silverwood said in a press conference.

