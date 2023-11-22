'Issue is...': David Warner responds to Mohammad Kaif's 'best team didn't win World Cup' statement

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Australia defeated India in World Cup final on Sunday (November 19) by six wickets. After the match, Mohammad Kaif had stated that the best team (India) didn't win the World Cup as the men in blue were strong on paper according to him.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 18:16 IST
World Cup 2023
Image Source : TWITTER AND GETTY Mohammad Kaif and David Warner

Australia won the World Cup for the sixth time in history by defeating India in the final on Sunday (November 19). Travis Head was the hero for them with the bat smashing 137 runs in the 241-run chase. David Warner also played his part in the mega event ending with 535 runs.

Ever since Australia have won the World Cup, the left-handed opener has been very much active on social media also quashing the speculations that this was his last World Cup. He also apologised to one of the Indian fans who tweeted that the cricketer broke a billion of hearts in the final. Now he has come up with a strong response to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif who stated the best team didn't win the World Cup.

"I can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper," Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports after the match. Warner has now responded to him saying that the team that performs well on the day wins the World Cup and it doesn't matter who is the best on the paper. "I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come," Warner's tweet read.

For the unversed, David Warner was due to take part in the upcoming T20I series between India and Australia but has been rested now ahead of his last Test series against Pakistan starting next month. India and Australia will lock horns in the first of the five-match series on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

