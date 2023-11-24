Ishan Kishan reveals how he aimed to stay in groove during World Cup 2023 despite playing just two matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket players.

Ishan Kishan partnered Suryakumar Yadav in a blistering 112-run stand that re-inflicted India's hopes of chasing down a massive total of 209 runs against Australia in the 1st match of the T20I series at home. The Indians registered their highest successful chase and Kishan played a sedate 39-ball 58-run knock that was a second fiddle to the interim T20I captain Surya in India's 2-wicket win over the Aussies.

Kishan was part of India's squad for World Cup 2023 but played only two games for the runners-up side. He played for India in the absence of Shubman Gill in the first two matches before warming the benches for the remainder of the tournament. The wicket-keeper batter has now revealed how he aimed to stay in the groove despite being out of the team for much of the tournament.

'I asked myself what is important for me now': Kishan

The 25-year-old has revealed that he practised a lot during the net sessions in the tournament and was in touch with the coaches. "During the World Cup, when I wasn't playing, I asked myself before every practice session 'What is important for me now. What I could do. I practised a lot in nets. I was constantly talking to the coaches about the game, how to take the game deep. How to target certain bowlers," Kishan said in a post-match press conference after India's T20I win over Australia.

"Being a lefty against leg-spinner, I know how the wicket was as I had kept for 20 overs. When you are chasing 209, you need to target a bowler, who you can hit. I had a chat with Surya bhai that I'm going to take (on) this guy (Sangha) wherever he bowls because we need to get the runs and balls close," he added.

