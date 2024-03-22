IPL 2024: Match 2 - PBKS vs DC Pitch Report - How will surface in Mullanpur, Chandigarh play?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Maharaja Yadavindra International cricket stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the first match for both teams this season as they will look to start their campaign on a high. The match is set to be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh even as the venue will host an IPL game for the first time.

Moreover, PBKS are also set to play all of their home games at this venue from this season. As for the teams, the Kings will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant is back to be at the helm for Delhi Capitals. The Capitals are missing their overseas bowlers Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson in this match and so, they will have to field an all-Indian pace attack.

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report

The new stadium in Mullanpur is hosting an IPL match for the first time. But the venue has hosted T20 matches before in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the last two seasons. Even in this season, Mullanpur hosted eight completed matches and the average first innings score was around 174. Chasing was extremely difficult as the totals above 160 were not chased frequently. Expect the pitch to be on the slower side as sun will be out right through during the match.

PBKS vs DC MYS International Stadium T20 Pitch Report (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 T20 matches considered)

Matches Played - 8

Teams won batting first - 6

Teams won batting second - 2

Average first innings score - 174

Highest total - 225/3 by Bengal vs Puducherry

Highest total chased - 149 by Baroda vs Mumbai

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh