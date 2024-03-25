IPL 2024 final to be held in Chennai, two playoffs games slated in Ahmedabad | Report

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly released the residual schedule of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the IPL 2024 final will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad gets two playoff games - Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 21 and 22, respectively. Notably, Chepauk will host the Qualifier 2 and the showdown clash on May 24 and 26, respectively. Notably, the tournament will be completely held in India and no games will take place abroad.

It adds that the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings will resume the tournament on April 8, immediately a day after the first phase (announced in February) finishes.

More to follow...