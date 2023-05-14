IPL 2023: How can RCB qualify for playoffs after winning match against RR?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore have thrashed Rajasthan Royals in the 60th game of IPL 2023 on Sunday. They have moved closer to the Playoffs qualification by registering a win by 112 runs. The race to the top-four is getting tighter with every match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The teams sitting in the bottom four places are claiming victories over the top teams and that has set the IPL on fire this time around. However, RCB have jumped to the fifth position from the seventh spot. They now have 6 wins from 12 matches and have 12 points. Their NRR has also increased from negative to positive and is now +0.166.

RCB still have two matches to play with their last league game scheduled on May 21. Now, will they qualify for the playoffs this season? Will NRR come into play? Let's find out.

How many matches RCB has played so far? What is their position in the points table?

RCB have played 12 matches so far in IPL 2023 winning 6 and losing 6. They are currently at the fifth position in the points table.

What are the upcoming matches of RCB?

RCB have some crucial games coming up against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. While they have the next match scheduled against SRH in Hyderabad on May 18, RCB will play against GT at their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How can RCB qualify for the playoffs?

RCB need to win both the upcoming games and get 16 points in order to seal their berth in the Playoffs. However, even if they win all the matches, some teams can score 16 points and more and can be RCB's competitors.

Which teams can get 16 or more points?

Gujarat Titans already have 16 points and need only one win from the next two games in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

already have 16 points and need only one win from the next two games in order to qualify for the Playoffs. Chennai Super Kings have 15 points and they also are only one win away from getting qualified.

have 15 points and they also are only one win away from getting qualified. Mumbai Indians have 14 points and have two matches remaining

have 14 points and have two matches remaining Lucknow Super Giants have 13 points and have two matches remaining, which means they can reach a maximum of 17 points.

have 13 points and have two matches remaining, which means they can reach a maximum of 17 points. Punjab Kings have 12 points and have 2 matches to go.

How is RCB's qualification dependent on the other teams' results?

RCB need either MI or LSG to lose at least 1 match and PBKS to lose at least 1 match in order to safely qualify for the Playoffs.

