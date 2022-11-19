IPL 2023: Big boost for Mumbai Indians, star player likely to be back in action for tournament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Star player likely to be back in action for MI

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to be kicked off in the early part of 2023. All the 10 IPL franchises are currently mulling over their playing combinations and Mumbai Indians are also one of them. The Rohit Sharma-led side released a total of 13 players on November 15 on the retention deadline. While MI released a few fast bowlers, one England star was not one of them.

England star and Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer is retained by the franchise for the IPL 2023. Now it is expected that Archer, who missed the whole 2022 season due to injury will be back in action for the 2023 season. Speaking to Cricbuzz, a spokesperson of England Wales Cricket Board stated, "He is currently in the UAE with the England Lions team and is continuing his rehab. He is making excellent progress and the view is that he will be looking to play competitively again during the early part of 2023."

Archer is in UAE along with the England Lions and is continuing his rehab. He is being supervised by coach Jon Lewis and is also working closely with England pacer James Anderson. Archer has not played International cricket since March 2021. He suffered an elbow injury and was out of action for a long time. He was bought for 8 Cr in 2022 by Mumbai and is retained by the five-time IPL winners ahead of the mini auctions for IPL 2023. The auctions are set to be held on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.

List of Players released by MI:

Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

List of Players retained by MI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

