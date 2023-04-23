IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh breaks LED stumps twice in a single over, costs BCCI lakhs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arshdeep Singh broke middle stump twice in a single over.

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh put on an exhibition of death bowling in the game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Interestingly, not only his death bowling but the the cost of LED stumps also became a talking point thanks to his Arshdeep. He delivered his last two overs superbly to help PBKS win the game by 13 runs in the end. He defended 16 runs in the last over conceding only two and ended up dismissing Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera. Perhaps, he castled both batters with exceptional deliveries and on both occasions, the left-arm pacer broke the middle stump of the batters.

Arshdeep bowled one full and straight and it was 'you miss, I hit' stuff from him. With 15 runs needing off 4 deliveries, Tilak had no option but to swing hard only to see his middle stump break into two pieces. There was a delay in resumption of play as new stump was installed only for Arshdeep to break it again off the very next delivery.. It was an absolute carbon copy of the previous dismissal with the ball thudding into the middle stump to break it into two pieces yet again.

As soon as Arshdeep Singh completed the stunning last over, the cost of LED stumps went viral on social media thanks to the pacer breaking it twice. According to multiple reports, a set of LED stumps cost around $40,000 that is 32.81 lakh. With the middle stump broken twice in two balls, BCCI must have certainly had to spend in lakhs to at least replace the middle stump.

Coming back to Arshdeep's bowling, he was exceptional in the game where 415 runs were scored in 40 overs conceding only 29 runs in his four-over spell. Perhaps, the left-arm pace bowler conceded just 11 runs in his last two overs and picked up three wickets. Overall, he got four scalps and played a major role in PBKS' fourth victory.

