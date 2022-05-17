IPL 2022: After Rohit Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar supports this player's inclusion in Team India for all-formats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (file photo)

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has supported Rohit Sharma's statement that MI batsman Tilak Varma could be an all-format batter for India.

Varma has been one of the finds of this edition of the tournament. He has scored 368 runs from 12 games. In a season, which has been disappointing for Mumbai, Varma's batting has not failed to bring joy to the team's fans.

"Tilak Varma's temperament has been fantastic. In his knock against Chennai Super Kings, he walked into the middle when the team was under pressure. But the way he dealt in ones and twos was impressive," Gavaskar said.

"He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike. This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that's important. Once you have that good cricketing brain, you will be able to lift yourself when things are not going your way. You can analyse yourself and get back to scoring runs," the legendary player added.

"Rohit Sharma rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it's up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right," Gavaskar said.

Speaking about Varma's temperament, he praised, "He's got the basics right. Technically, he's right. He gets right behind the line of the ball. He's got a straight bat, and while defending on the front foot his bat is close to the pad. So, all his basics are right. With all the right basics you've got to marry the temperament and that marriage we have seen is very good at the moment. I hope that he carries on," he further added