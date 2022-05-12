IPL 2022: Big statement from Rohit Sharma; says this player will for India soon

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma after win vs CSK

Mumbai Indians beat CSK by five wickets and officialy knocked the Dhoni-led team out of the 2022 edition of the IPL on Thursday. After the match, during presentations, Rohit Sharma talked about how Tilak Varma has been a revelation for the team.

Tilak has been brilliant, playing for the first year and having such a calm head is never easy.

He further added that he sees Varma being an all-format player for India pretty soon as he's got the technique and temprament.

I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there's hunger as well. He's in the right path.

As far as the match is concerned, batting first, CSK were reduced to 32/5 after six overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs in what was their second lowest score ever in the history of IPL.

Incidentally, they were bowled out for 79 in 2013 vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Talk about history repeating itself. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the only batsman who showed some resistance and top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls.

For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya. In reply, MI lost out on Rohit, Ishan, Sams, and debutant Tristan Stubbs pretty early.

Hrithik Shokeen, in partnership with Tilak Varma stablised the ship for MI as the team completed the task with 31 balls to spare.

(Inputs from PTI)