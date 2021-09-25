IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined INR 24 lakh for slow over-rate

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during its IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. In a low-scoring match, Rajasthan lost to Delhi by 33 runs.

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh. The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their individual match fee," said a release from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This is the second consecutive time Samson has been fined for slow over-rate in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Samson was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for slow-over rate after his team's thrilling two-run win over Punjab Kings in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rajasthan's next match in IPL 2021 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday.