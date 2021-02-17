IPL 2021 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players, available slots - All you need to know

Image Source : TWITTER/LIONSDENKXIP The auction for IPL 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18 from 3 pm IST.

The much-awaited auction for the fourteenth IPL edition is just a few hours away, scheduled to take place in Chennai. As many as 292 players are set to go under the hammer as eight franchises look to bolster their squad ahead of the IPL 2021 carnival, expected to start from April in India.

Initially, a total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the event. The final list was trimmed down to 292 after all the franchises submitted shortlist of their players. Out of the 292 players, a maximum of only 61 players will ultimately earn an IPL contract.

While Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have 11 slots left to be filled, the maximum among all the 8 teams, Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) will have the highest purse of INR 53.4 crore.

Talking about the amount of money left to splurge on players, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the least at Rs 10.75 crore each. CSK will have an interesting auction with a 22.7 crore purse and seven slots to fill. Both Harbhajan and Jadhav were released by Chennai Super Kings this year.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs at the event. The auction for IPL 2021 will take place in Chennai on February 18 from 3 pm IST.

Among the Indian names, only two players -- Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- have a base price of INR 2 crore. Other eight players who have set themselves a base price of INR 2 crore are -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood.

India's Test squad members -- Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav have a base price of INR 1 crore each while Cheteshwa Pujara will be available for INR 50 lakh. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler, will also be up for grabs. The 21-year-old is in the lowest base price category of INR 20 lakh.

Details about all eight franchises ahead of IPL 2021 auction:

Image Source : INDIATV Available purse of each franchise

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Available slots: 7

Overseas slots: 4

Available purse: INR 15.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 3

Available purse: INR 37.85 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Number of players: 14

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slots: 11

Overseas slots: 3

Available purse: INR 35.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Number of players: 22

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slots: 3

Overseas slots: 1

Available purse: INR 10.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slots: 6

Overseas slots: 1

Available purse: INR 19.90 crore

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slots: 8

Overseas slots: 3

Available purse: INR 13.40 crore

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Available slots: 9

Overseas slots: 5

Available purse: INR 53.20 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifer