Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain, pips David Warner to become leading run-getter vs KKR in IPL history

Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the leading run-getter against Kolkata Knight Riders in the history of Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians skipper achieved the feat during his second match of the ongoing IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Heading into the game, Rohit was five runs behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, but he pipped the Aussie with a huge six off Sandeep Warrier in the very first over of the game. He now stands atop with 830 runs in 26 innings (both counting) with a century and two fifties. However, Rohit still stands second in the run-getters list against Kolkata Knight Riders across T20 competitions. Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina leads the list with 955 runs.

Mumbai Indians were put to bat first in the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata on Wednesday after Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mumbai, the defending champions and four-time IPL winners, had lost their opener at the same venue against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Mumbai are looking for their first win in the tournament and in the UAE where they have lost all their six matches, five were in IPL 2014.

