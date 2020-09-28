IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli stands on verge of joining MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir in elusive captaincy list

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli stands on the verge of joining MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir in an elusive captaincy list when he takes the field on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli will be playing his 150th T20 game as a captain and will become the third from his country to achieve this feat after Chennai Super Kings' Dhoni and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gambhir. Overall, he will take the fourth spot after Dhoni (273 matches), Daren Sammy (208 matches) and Gambhir (170 matches).

Kohli, in his 149 T20 matches as captain, has won 72 games and lost 67 of them while 10 others ended in a draw or no result. Of his 149 matches, Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 112 games with the team winning 50 and losing 56 matches. Kohli led the Indian cricket team in the remaining 37 matches where the Men in Blue won 22 and lost 11.

Talking about IPL 2020, RCB opened their campaign with a 10-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad before being thrashed by Kings XI Punjab. Besides Kohli has made a good start to the tournament as well. He scored 14 and 1 in those matches while also dropping two crucial catches in the second game that cost RCB heavily.

RCB would be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Mumbai in Dubai. Kohli has a good record against the franchise, scoring 683 runs, the most in the rivalry contest.

