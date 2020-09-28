IPL 2020 | RCB's Chris Morris unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians, confirms Mike Hesson

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Chris Morris

Royal Challenger Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, on Monday confirmed that South African all-rounder Chris Morris won't be part of the playing XI for their third IPL 2020 game against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.

Morris, who is stull recovering from a side strain, has not played any of the matches this season for IPL 2020.

“The mood’s good, we have spent time reflecting on our performance against KXIP, we obviously do not accept that as our standard, we have been training with a purpose. Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance,” said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

RCB players regroup in an intense training session ahead of a big match against MI. Katich, Hesson and Finch talk us through the mood in the camp and the challenge ahead.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Ke9Fb8Xo0K — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 28, 2020

His absence have has come at a time when RCB have begun to show their old issues - poor death bowling - which has led to their defeat in the game against Kings XI Punjab.

Morris has a better economy rate than Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer in the death overs in the last three IPL seasons. Morris's economy rate of 8.28 since IPL 2017 has been only behind Jasprit Bumtrah's 7.99.

RCB head coach Simon Katich admitted that his absence have caused issue in balancing the playing XI.

“We will look at things, when we first looked to pick our team at the start of the tournament, Chris Morris was a part of it, he balances our side and it has become a little more difficult to balance the things at the moment,” said Katich.

RCB have so far won their opener by 10 runs against Sunruisers Hyderabad and were defeated by 97 runs by KXIP.

