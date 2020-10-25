IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma unlikely to play in Rajasthan Royals tie

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the game against Chennai Super Kings earlier this week, is unlikely to start against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi owing to the hamstring injury he incurred.

According to a report in the ANI, Mumbai Indians management are looking at his return in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, which would imply a 10-day recovery period for the skipper.

More than his IPL franchise, it is the Indian team management and the BCCI who are more worried about his injury given that Rohit is now an integral member of the Test squad and hence will be travelling to Australia in December for a long series along with limited-overs fixtures. Earlier this year, he was ruled out of the New Zealand Test series after he suffered a calf injury.

"Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing. Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI. Rohit has been advised to rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," Mumbai Indians had commented on Rohit's injury status ahead of the CSK game.

Despite his absence, Mumbai defeated CSK to amass 14 points from 10 games. A win on Sunday will virtually fix their spot in the playoffs.

