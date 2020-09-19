KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan posts special message for MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs CSK opener

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, posted a special message on Twitter for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2020 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni. Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away," tweeted Shah Rukh.

Chennai Super Kings will be eager to make a comeback against the defending champions Mumbai Indians not just for the narrow one-run defeat in the IPL 2019 final but also for the five straight defeats they have incurred against Rohit's men. Mumbai, in fact, are the only team to have a positive win-loss record against Chennai across competitions with 18-12 head-to-head tie and 10-6 since 2013.

However, the last time when Mumbai India had travelled to the UAE, in 2014, they had lost all their five matches. Chennai had recorded the second-most number of wins, losing only one of their allotted five games.

