Indian football team donates Rs 20 lakh to families of Balasore train accident victims

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian football team

The Indian football team has decided to donate a part of the cash award they won from the Odisha government for winning the Intercontinental Cup to the victims of train accident in Balasore. They defeated Lebanon by a 2-0 margin in the final to win the tournament for the second time in three attempts. Soon after the triumph, the Odisha Chief Minister announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore to the team.

In a brilliant gesture from the team, it has decided to donate Rs 20 lakh towards 'relief and rehabilitation' of families affected by the reent train accident in Odisha. The development was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Indian football team as they thanked the Odisha Government for their gesture. The tweet also cleared that the decision to donate the amount was a collective one and was taken instantly in the dressing room.

"We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we've decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month.

"Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times," the tweet read. The train accident is claimed nearly 300 lives while more than 1000 have been injured,

As for the Indian team, they didn't concede a single goal in the tournament registering victories over Mongoli and Vanuatu before playing out a goalless draw against Lebanon. However, India managed to score two goals after meeting Lebanon again in the final and lifted the trophy

Latest Cricket News