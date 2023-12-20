India women vs Australia women, one-off Test: Live Streaming and broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Alyssa Healy (right).

After a convincing 347-run win over England, the Indian women's cricket team is ready to lock horns with Australia in a one-off Test to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai starting Thursday, December 21. The Test match is going to be historic as Alyssa Healy will be leading an Australian women's team in a Test match on Indian soil for the first time since February 1984.

Australia have only played one Test series in India thus far. Their 1983/84 tour had four Test matches and all of them resulted in a draw. Shantha Rangaswamy led India whereas Jill Kennare captained Australia during the four-match Test series in 1983/84.

Notably, India are high on confidence after their win over England and that will most likely reflect on the field at Wankhede, whereas Healy and her teammates look ready for any challenge that lies ahead of them.

When will India women and Australia women play their one-off Test?

The one-off Test between India women and Australia women will start on December 21. The play will get underway at 9:30 am (IST).

Where will India women and Australia women play their one-off Test?

The four-day Test between India and Australia women will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India women vs Australia women one-off Test match?

The one-off Test between India women and Australia women will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.

Which platform will live stream the India women vs Australia women one-off Test?

The one-off Test between India women vs Australia women will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

India women's squad for Australia Test:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

Australia women squad for Test against India:

Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

