Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India celebrating after taking a wicket in Centurion

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE Score: India aim early wickets

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: India sniff at big win as South Africa depend on Elgar and rain

Jasprit Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test here on Wednesday.

The home side would be praying for their captain Dean Elgar's dogged defiance and some rain on the final day on Thursday.

Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94 for 4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

It was another failure for the seasoned trio of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane but the pacers again swung the match in India's favour.

With 211 runs required and six wickets in hand, an intriguing battle could be on the cards on the final day but the Indian team would pray that forecast of a steady afternoon shower on Thursday doesn't come true.