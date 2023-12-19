India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA match on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against South Africa in the second game in Gqeberha

It got finished in four and a half hours, it felt like a longer T20 match than an ODI but goes to show how well India turned up in the series opener against South Africa in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17. A three-match-old bowler taking a five-wicket haul while a five-match-old pacer taking a four-fer and cleaning up the whole South African team for just 116, it was a dream day for both Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. The 8-wicket win in the series opener has provided the Men in Blue with an opportunity to seal the series in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19.

When nearly 12,000 kilometres apart about 330 players will be going under the hammer, the Proteas will be looking to stay alive in the three-match ODI series while India will be looking for another clinical performance. The Indian line-up will see another debutant since Shreyas Iyer is not available anymore, South Africa too are likely to make some changes to their line-up with the series on the line.

When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI live on TV and OTT in India?

The second ODI between India and South Africa in Gqeberha will kick off at 4:30 PM IST with the toss set to take place half and hour before. The IND-SA 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul(w/c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

