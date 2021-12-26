India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Online

Monday, December 27, 2021
     
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Streaming Cricket Online.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Centurion Published on: December 26, 2021 22:45 IST
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada was disappointed as India opener KL Rahul hit him for a boundary on Day 1 of the first Test.
Image Source : AP PHOTOS

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada was disappointed as India opener KL Rahul hit him for a boundary on Day 1 of the first Test. 

A sublime century by KL Rahul, his fifth Test hundred outside Asia, along with a half-century from Mayank Agarwal helped India dominate day one of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday. At stumps, India are 272/3 in 90 overs with Rahul (batting 122) and Ajinkya Rahane (batting 40) at the crease on a day that totally belonged to the tourists. For the hosts, Lungi Ngidi was the only wicket-taker with 3/45 in 17 overs. Rahul stitched partnerships with Agarwal for India's first-century opening stand since 2010 before putting 82 and 73 runs with Virat Kohli and Rahane, respectively.

At what time do India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 start?

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1 PM).

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2?

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 will take place on December 27 (Monday).

How do I watch Live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs South Africa Day 2 Live cricket streaming match on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. 

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast India vs South Africa 1st Test. 

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

