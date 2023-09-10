Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

IND vs PAK, Colombo Live Weather Update: Will rain spoil India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match?

It's very rare that India and Pakistan play each other twice in a gap of just more than a week as political tension between the countries has taken a toll on the cricketing relations. However, much to the delight of all the fans both teams are once again up against each other as the countdown to their Asia Cup Super Four clash begins. The Pakistan cricket team is going all guns blazing in the ongoing tournament as they are occupying the top position on the points table with two points and a net run rate of 1.051. For India, it will be a test of their batting prowess against a potent pace attack of the Babar Azam -led side.

However, there is a 90% chance of rain as predicted by websites like Accuweather and Weather.com and if it comes true then it might affect the contest. For the fans, the only thing that they can be happy about is that there is a reserve day allocated for this contest (only Super Four fixture with a reserve day) and if the game doesn't yield a result on September 10 then it can start again on Monday, September 11.

