Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Head to head records; which team has upper hand?

Highlights The built-up of IND-PAK matches always lives up to the expectations.

Under Babar Azam, Pakistan are a force to reckon with.

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan matches are not for the faint-hearted. The matches may have been lop-sided for the past few years, but the built-up always lives up to the expectations. Pakistan have worked on their game quite a bit under Babar Azam, they are a force to reckon with.

They have gun-bowlers and great T20 batters who can win the game from any situation. Much like India, they have a really strong time, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see these two teams battle it out for as many as three times in the Asia Cup.

But looking at this Asia Cup rivalry from a historical perspective, India clearly have the upper hand. The two teams have collided a total of 14 times in the tournament, where India have come out on top 8 times while Pakistan won in 5 matches. One match ended in no result in the year 1997.

India vs Pakistan - Head to Head

Total Matches: 14

Won by India: 8

Won by Pakistan: 5

No Result: 1

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video on Twitter, where Indian players can be seen going to Shaheen Afridi, inquiring about his health and sharing some light moments. Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He is going through rehabilitation but is still with the team ahead of the IND vs PAK match in Dubai, as per skipper Babar Azam's wishes.

Yuzvendra Chahal first comes up to Afridi, the two players interact, and then shake hands. Then Virat Kohli also comes, talks to him for a long time to get information about his injury. Then Rishabh Pant and Shaheen Afridi meet and as you'd expect with Pant, have a fun time.

Pant is also seen pointing towards Afridi's injury. After this, the vice-captain of the team KL Rahul also shakes hands with Shaheen Afridi and is seen inquiring about his injury.

India and Pakistan will battle it out on August 28.

