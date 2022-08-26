Virat Kohli shares internet breaking photo with MS Dhoni; says their partnerships would always be special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli shared this photo with MS on Twitter.

Virat Kohli, out of the blue, shared a heartfelt message about his time as a deputy to former India captain MS Dhoni on Twitter.

"Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18," Kohli wrote.

MS and Virat have always had a pretty great relationship on and off the field. Their partnership vs Australia during the 2016 T20 World Cup is one for the ages. Although it was Kohli who did all the heavy lifting, it wouldn't have been possible without Dhoni at the other end. Their running between the wickets was a sight to behold.

Virat and Rohit smash bowlers ahead of Asia Cup

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, both Kohli and Rohit can be seen smashing bowlers left, right and centre during the practice session. One of the highlights of the video is the way Kohli is seen playing the cover drive in the way only he can.

Rohit, on the other hand, can be seen using brute force to pull and hit bowlers straight over their head.

Earlier, Kohli said that he is positive about coming out of the lean phase and will bounce back.

"I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me," Kohli said on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

He said he is sure about his game and one cannot come this far if he doesn't possess the ability to counterattack.

"I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me," Kohli said.

He then spoke about how a pattern of dismissals was detected on that tour and then after technical adjustments scored nearly 600 runs during the tour of 2018.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here," Kohli noted.

Virat last scored an international century in 2019. He will look to come back strongly against Pakistan in their campaign opener.

