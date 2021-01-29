IND vs ENG: 'I've played lots of IPL here but..': Jofra Archer reveals 'challenges' ahead of Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Test series will be Archer's first assignment in the longest format of the game in the subcontinent, and he admitted that there will be challenges initially.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said that the Indian team "won't out-spin" their side, even if the pitches assist spin in the upcoming four-Test series. Earlier this week, the England team arrived in Chennai which will be the venue of the first-two Test matches.

"I’ve played lots of Indian Premier League here but nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer," Archer wrote in UK newspaper Daily Mail.

"In the IPL the batters have to come at you, whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it.

"So let’s hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers.

"Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won’t out-spin us."

England come to India after a resounding 2-0 clean sweep victory against Sri Lanka, where the side rested a number of first-team players including Archer. Talking about England's rotation policy, Archer said that the bowlers require rest to be able to perform at their best.

"I know that Stuart Broad talked about playing two of six Test matches this winter because the conditions do not necessarily suit fast bowlers and, similarly, if I play two against India I will be happy," Archer wrote.

"As an attack, we must get used to more rotation and it feels good that any one of us can walk away from the team knowing that whoever comes in as our replacement will perform."

The Indian team, meanwhile, registered an incredible 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under earlier this month.