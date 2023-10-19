IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: KL Rahul's acrobatic one-handed grab leaves Mehidy Hasan Miraz dazed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul.

India's star wicketkeeper KL Rahul pulled off an outstanding grab to put an end to Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stay at the crease in the World Cup clash between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

In what can serve as a quintessential example of strangle down the leg side, Mehidy fell prey to Mohammed Siraj. KL's stunning grab came on the first ball of the 25th over when a back of a length delivery from Siraj saw Mehidy get a feather on it and the ball was collected cleanly by a flying Rahul who stretched to his left to pull off a jaw-dropping take.

Watch KL Rahul's catch:

Rahul did a spectacular job in maintaining his balance and remained in control of the ball throughout his balancing act which made it a sight to behold for the spectators and even the commentators on air. Rahul's breathtaking act is a result of the wicketkeeping drills and the hard yards he has been putting in behind the scenes. He was recently captured in an innovative wicketkeeping drill that involved a vehicle tyre.

Mehidy's wicket came at a crucial juncture for team India and helped them to wrestle some control in the game after a domineering 93-run stand between Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan. Both Tanzid and Litton started cautiously and then launched an onslaught against the Indian bowlers to help Bangladesh get their noses in front early in the contest.

However, Tanzid's wicket shifted the momentum back into the Indian camp. Tanzid got out after scoring a brisk 51 off just 43 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. He was able to accelerate towards the latter end of his knock and paced his innings at a strike rate of 118.60.

Latest Cricket News