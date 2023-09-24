India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill demolish Australia's bowling attack with twin tons

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/ X Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer finally found form and that too in sensational fashion as he scored a remarkable hundred in the 2nd ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Iyer had to make his way early into the middle as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad departed in the fourth over of the game at an individual score of 8.

Iyer scored 105 off 90 balls before falling to Sean Abbott in an attempt to hoick the ball over the deep midwicket region and holed out. His innings was studded with 11 fours and three sixes and scored at a strike rate of 116.66.

Iyer was under the pump after not performing in his last couple of innings. He got out after scoring just 14 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup group fixture between the two sides and got run out after just scoring 3 in the first ODI vs Australia at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali. He was looking in rhythm during the game against Pakistan but managed to hit a well-timed pull shot straight down to Fakhar Zaman's throat who was stationed at deep midwicket.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill just added one more hundred to his tally of tons as he hit his 6th ton and had the Aussie bowlers under the pump throughout the course of his knock. He got out after scoring 104 off 97, including six fours and four sixes at a wonderful strike rate of 107.21.

Gill has already scored over 1200 runs in ODIs this year and is the leading run-getter in the 50-overs format in the ongoing calendar year. Gill and Iyer put up a 200-run partnership for the second wicket and didn't allow the Australian bowlers to make any further inroads into India's batting order after the fall of Ruturaj's wicket. The partnership between Iyer and Gill is the fourth-highest in ODIs vs Australia for any wicket.

