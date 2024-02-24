India TV Sports Wrap on February 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The ongoing New Zealand versus Australia series is witnessing plenty of action off the field as injuries to several key players have dampened the excitement around the bilateral contest. On the other hand, the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness a clash between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Bhubneshwar on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

David Warner's final bilateral tour for Australia meets anticlimactic end

Australia's star opener David Warner has been ruled out of the final T20I against New Zealand to be played at Eden Park on Sunday (February 25) due to groin soreness.

Hawk-eye admits DRS gaffe, issues apology to PCB

Hawk-Eye has admitted that it committed a major gaffe during the eighth fixture of Pakistan Super League season 9 and issued a proper explanation on the matter in writing to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Devon Conway ruled out of 3rd T20I against Australia, New Zealand name replacement

New Zealand's star opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the 3rd and final T20I of the ongoing series between New Zealand and Australia. Tim Seifert has been named as his replacement.

Joe Root scripts historic record in Tests against India

Root scored his 10th Test ton against India and has become the player with the most Test hundreds against Team India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore to take on UP Warriorz in WPL

RCB will be up against UP in the second fixture of WPL 2024.

Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in PSL

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars are languishing at the bottom of the points table and need a win to open their account this season. They'll meet Kings in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant to meet on Saturday in ISL

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take the field against each other at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC to cross swords with Hyderabad FC in ISL

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Ollie Robinson scores maiden Test fifty, frustrates India on day 2 of Ranchi Test

Robinson has scored his maiden Test half-century. He scaled the milestone with a boundary.

Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers, Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians qualify for BPL playoffs