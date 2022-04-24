Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India to host a five-match T20I series against South Africa. (File Photo)

Team India is set to play a five-match T20 International series against South Africa at home from 9th June to 19th June.

The 11 days series will be played at five different venues, Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru. With the opening game scheduled in New Delhi and the final match at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India has won nine out of 15 matches against South Africa in the shortest format of cricket.

This will be India's third T20I series in 2022 at home. They swept both West Indies and Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this year.

"We are excited to add these fixtures to the Proteas men's itinerary for the season. It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the ICC World Cup taking place in India next year," said Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

"It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right. We look forward to supporting our men in a few weeks' time in what promises to be an explosive and highly competitive series," he further added.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia just a few months away, this tour of South Africa to India will be crucial for the hosts to experiment with their bench strength.