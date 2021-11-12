India vs New Zealand: Rahane to lead India in first Test, Kohli to return for second; No Rohit Sharma

Friday, November 12, 2021
     
Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian Test side as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test against New Zealand. Announcing the squad for the two-Test series, the BCCI said that Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2021 12:35 IST
Ajinkya Rahane
Image Source : BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand. (File Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, starting November 25, before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge from the second Test in Mumbai.

Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI's workload management policy.

"Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

The Test series will be preceded by a three-match T20 series.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

NEW ZEALAND’s TEST TOUR OF INDIA - 2021-22

Day

Date

Match

Venue

Thursday

25th Nov 2021

1st Test

Kanpur

Friday

3rd Dec 2021

2nd Test

Mumbai

 

