  5. India regain no.1 spot from Pakistan in updated ICC ODI rankings after five-wicket win against Australia

Mohammed Shami, and Shubman Gill were top performers for India as they recorded an easy five-wicket win against India in the first ODI match in Mohali on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2023 22:24 IST
India men's cricket team replaces Pakistan at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings after their five-wicket win over Australia at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, September 22. India also achieved no.1 rankings in all three formats in a rare and historic feat today.

India, Pakistan and Australia are in contention to claim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan kept their top position in the rankings despite failing to make the Asia Cup 2023 final. But India's triumph in the continental tournament helped them close the gap and boost to the second position. The Men in Blue were on level with Pakistan with 115 points prior to the first ODI match against Australia and a win took them to the top position with 116 points.

Updated ICC ODI Team Rankings after IND vs AUS 1st ODI:

  1. India - 116 points
  2. Pakistan - 115 points
  3. Australia - 111 points
  4. South Africa - 106 points
  5. England - 105 points

