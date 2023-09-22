India regain no.1 spot from Pakistan in updated ICC ODI rankings after five-wicket win against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul vs Australia in 1st ODI match on Sep 22, 2023

India men's cricket team replaces Pakistan at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings after their five-wicket win over Australia at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, September 22. India also achieved no.1 rankings in all three formats in a rare and historic feat today.

India, Pakistan and Australia are in contention to claim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan kept their top position in the rankings despite failing to make the Asia Cup 2023 final. But India's triumph in the continental tournament helped them close the gap and boost to the second position. The Men in Blue were on level with Pakistan with 115 points prior to the first ODI match against Australia and a win took them to the top position with 116 points.

Updated ICC ODI Team Rankings after IND vs AUS 1st ODI:

India - 116 points Pakistan - 115 points Australia - 111 points South Africa - 106 points England - 105 points

More to follow...

