IND vs WI: 3 West Indies players India need to be wary of in T20I series

India and West Indies will lock horns in first of the five-match T20I series starting from August 3 in Trinidad. The visitors have won the Test and ODI series already on the tour and will be looking forward to pocketing the T20I series as well. But the West Indies are a much better team comparatively when it comes to the shortest format as they prefer playing T20s more. They will be keen on challenging a strong Indian side in this series. Hence, we bring you three players whom India will have to be wary of in T20I series.

1. Nicholas Pooran

Image Source : GETTYNicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran was not available for the ODI series against India as he was playing in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC). He led MI New York at the fag end of the tournament and also won the trophy for the franchise with his gigantic knock of 137* off just 55 balls in the final. The left-hander will be keen on conitnuing in the same vein in the T20I series against India and his hitting range will definitely put pressure on the touring bowlers.

2. Shimron Hetmyer

Image Source : GETTYShimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer finally made a comeback for the India ODIs and is in the T20I squad as well. The left-hander has a point to prove after a poor show in ODIs and would love to make a contribution with the bat. He has already played 50 matches in T20Is scoring 797 runs with four half-centuries. Once he starts hitting the ball in the middle, it is very hard to stop the southpaw.

3. Kyle Mayers

Image Source : GETTYKyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is a swashbuckling batter and boasts of a strike-rate of 135.77 in T20I cricket. In the 182-run chase in the second ODI, the opening batter had got the team off to a brilliant start scoring 36 runs off just 28 balls with four fours and two sixes to his name. Mayers performed brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well for Lucknow Super Giants. India will have to be very careful in the powerplay as he can run away with the game in the first six overs itself.

